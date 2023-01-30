5 stats that told the story of the Bengals' AFC Championship Game loss
3. Bengals lost the turnover battle
Cincinnati had become such a scary team to face in large part because they didn't make mistakes. That was not the case this time around, as Joe Burrow threw an uncharacteristic two interceptions in the game.
The funny thing is that neither of these picks led to points for the Chiefs. The two interceptions could have been forgiven had the Bengals defense forced more than just one turnover and gave their offense another chance to put points on the board.
Sadly, that didn't happen though.
The lone Bengals takeaway came at the end of the third quarter when Patrick Mahomes lost control of the ball and it slipped out of his hands. Sam Hubbard recovered and the Bengals went on to score a touchdown on the ensuing drive.
It felt like the Bengals were one more turnover away from being able to win this game but that takeaway never happened. That was what they needed to do and they couldn't get the job done.