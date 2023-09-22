5 things we learned about the AFC North in Week 2
- Grant Delpit is looking good
- Steelers defense is scary
- Backup RB time
- Should have drafted this OT!
- Star QB struggles
Week 2 of the NFL season saw an AFC North doubleheader. On Sunday, the Baltimore Ravens were too strong for the Cincinnati Bengals before Monday night saw the Pittsburgh Steelers edge the Cleveland Browns in a defensive struggle. With all four teams playing each other, there were plenty of takeaways from two intriguing games.
All stats provided by Pro Football Focus.
5. Grant Delpit shines again as a defensive playmaker
As a teammate of Joe Burrow at LSU, Grant Delpit was highly regarded early in his college career. The do-it-all safety had a penchant for the big play. His physical style and coverage ability meant he was a highlight reel darling. However, in his final year for the Tigers, his level of play dropped.
That meant the Browns picked him up in the second round of the 2021 NFL Draft. In his fourth season and contract year, 2023 is massively important for Delpit. His NFL career got off to a rough start, missing his rookie year with an Achilles injury before two seasons of relatively average play.
However, as the Bengals are keenly aware, Delpit had a standout game against Cincy in Week 1. He followed that up this week with another strong outing, earning a PFF defensive grade of 90.0. That included picking off Kenny Pickett in the first quarter.
Although early in the season, Delpit is proving himself a valuable asset in the Browns secondary.