5 things we learned about the AFC North in Week 2
- Grant Delpit is looking good
- Steelers defense is scary
- Backup RB time
- Should have drafted this OT!
- Star QB struggles
4. Steelers defensive stars will keep them competitive
It was another rough night for Kenny Pickett and the Steelers' offense, even though they emerged with the win against the Browns. Pickett completed only 50% of his passing attempts and, as shown in the Grant Delpit segment, threw an early interception. It was further proof that the Steelers aren't going to blow teams away with a high-scoring passing attack.
It means Pittsburgh will have to lean heavily on their defensive stars to keep them in games. They did just that against Cleveland. Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson was pressured 20 times, six of which resulted in sacks as TJ Watt and Alex Highsmith ran wild.
On the backend, the Swiss Army knife safety Minkah Fitzpatrick was all over the field. He had five tackles and a pass breakup. It was certainly a wholesale improvement on the first week dismantling at the hands of the 49ers.
This Steelers team may not be ready for a playoff run, but their defense will make them a difficult opponent. It's something that will worry the Bengals, who still have to face them twice.
3. Did the Bengals miss out on a mid-round offensive tackle?
The Cincinnati Bengals offensive line was much improved against the Ravens in Week 2. That said, it remains a constant talking point. The franchise's record of drafting offensive linemen has been pretty dismal. One right tackle in the division may have left the front office regret passing on him in this year's draft.
An injury to Jack Conklin gave fourth-round selection Dawand Jones the chance to start in a difficult match-up against the Steelers' pass rush. It was far from a perfect outing but the rookie didn't give up a sack and showed plenty of spirit taking on TJ Watt.
Concerns over his size and how he approached the Senior Bowl pushed him down draft boards, but surely the Bengals could have used a fourth round flier on an in-state prospect? If Jones develops for the Browns, it could leave the front office feeling they missed an opportunity.