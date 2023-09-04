5 toughest defenses on Bengals 2023 schedule
- Can the Bengals slow down Myles Garrett?
- The Ravens have one of the best secondaries in the NFL, when healthy.
- Bills depth along the defensive front will be a major threat.
- If Chris Jones decides to return to action, the Chiefs remain a defensive force.
- The 49ers have arguably the best pass rusher and linebacker in the league.
The Cincinnati Bengals have one of the most exciting, high-octane offenses in the NFL. Joe Burrow has a raft of weapons at his disposal, and the front office even beefed up the offensive line. So, some of the most intriguing matchups this year will be when the Bengals face a stiff test against premier defenses.
This piece will examine the five defenses that will pose the most questions for Burrow and the Bengals' offense.
All stats provided by Pro Football Focus.
5. Cleveland Browns
The division rival Cleveland Browns have one of if not the best, defensive ends in the NFL. Myles Garrett logged 73 pressures in 2022, including 18 sacks. Of those, 14 pressures and four sacks came against the Bengals. The tape from that game, in particular, is not something Jonah Williams will want to rewatch.
Duke Tobin saw an opportunity to help the offensive line in the offseason, and the addition of Orlando Brown Jr. should do exactly that. If he can find a way to slow down Garrett and give Burrow time in the pocket, the Bengals may be able to turn their recent fortunes against the Browns around.
Elsewhere, the Browns added beef to the interior of their defensive line in the form of Dalvin Tomlinson. The other major addition was safety Juan Thornhill who helps further improve a secondary that already contains two first-rounders in Denzel Ward and Greg Newsome.
That array of talent will certainly be difficult to overcome, particularly considering the Bengals have to face them twice.