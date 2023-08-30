5 toughest rookies on Bengals 2023 schedule
- The Steelers have 2 players on the list
- Top-5 pick
- Dominant RB
- Can they get past that offensive lineman?
By Glenn Adams
4. Tyjae Spears
When the Bengals take on the Titans in Week 4, expect rookie running back Tyjae Spears to have a significant impact on the game.
Spears was the 81st overall pick in this year’s draft. The rookie back does everything well. He is an explosive runner who catches the ball well and is a dependable pass blocker. He would have been one of the best options for the Bengals at the position. Fortunately, the team landed the other best option.
Tennessee’s rushing attack is difficult enough to deal with because they have one of the very best running backs in Derrick Henry. With a dynamic back like Spears to take some of the snaps from Henry, both backs should be well-rested at the end of games to further pound defenses into submission. They could be the NFL’s 2023 version of thunder and lightning.
Spears carried the ball 22 times in the preseason for 117 yards and one touchdown. He looked powerful, fast, and explosive, just as he was at Tulane.
In his final year with the Green Wave, Spears ran for 1,581 yards on 229 attempts and a whopping 19 touchdowns.
Spears is going to be difficult to contain for a myriad of reasons. He will add extra value in pass protection when needed. Thus, he will be one of the toughest rookies Cincinnati will face in 2023.