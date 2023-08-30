5 toughest rookies on Bengals 2023 schedule
- The Steelers have 2 players on the list
- Top-5 pick
- Dominant RB
- Can they get past that offensive lineman?
By Glenn Adams
3. Will Anderson Jr.
The offensive line should be a concern until proven not to be on the field. Until then, we should have a healthy fear for the elite pass rushers the Bengals will face throughout the year. As far as rookies go, the toughest edge rusher Cincinnati will take on will be Will Anderson Jr.
The former Crimson Tide defensive end has been what the Texans had hoped he’d be during the preseason. He has been equally impressive against the run and the pass.
Anderson finished his three-year career at Alabama with 34.5 sacks, 58.5 tackles for loss, and 204 total tackles. It appears that his toughness, athleticism, and skill that set him apart in college will translate to the pros.
Now that Samaje Perine is no longer in Cincinnati, hopefully, our remaining running backs will do better in pass protection than Miami’s running backs.
The Bengals have it hard enough with the best pass rushers in the league to deal with in the AFC North. Alex Highsmith, TJ Watt, and Myles Garrett are a lot to handle. This year, outside the division, it doesn’t get any easier for the defending AFC North champions. The Texans’ rookie is evidence of that.