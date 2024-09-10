5 toughest rookies on Bengals schedule this season

5 toughest rookies on Cincinnati Bengals schedule this season
By Glenn Adams
A handful of rookies enter the league and set it on fire every NFL season. Cincinnati got a taste of that when they faced Chicago Bears QB Caleb Williams in the preseason.
As Bengals fans, we will get an up-close and personal look at some of the 2024 rookies who will unquestionably leave their mark on the season. Here are five of the toughest rookies Cincinnati will face this year.
Nate Wiggins, Cornerback, Baltimore Ravens
Cornerback Nate Wiggins appears to be one of the best selections of the 2024 NFL Draft. It's terrific -- or terrifying -- that diehard Bengals fans get to watch him play at least twice this season. It's regrettable news that he plays for Baltimore.
Wiggins, the 30th overall pick from Clemson, was one of the most entertaining watches this preseason. He started his NFL career off with a bang. He showed he was on another level against the Philadelphia Eagles, albeit it was against mostly backups. But it did not stop there. Wiggins would go on to be one of the best performers of the entire preseason.
Now that Chase is back in the fold for Cincinnati, Bengals fans and fantasy players are not the only ones who should be happy. All NFL fans can rejoice in anticipation of the Bengals’ receivers against Baltimore’s secondary.
Before, it was “on sight” when Chase saw Cleveland’s defensive backfield. That focus and intensity may shift to the Ravens’ secondary now that they have Wiggins. To echo the great American philosopher Bart Scott, “Can’t wait!”
Zach Frazier, Center, Pittsburgh Steelers
Luckily for the Bengals, the Pittsburgh Steelers have made questionable offensive line picks in recent years. Broderick Jones is chief among them. Unfortunately for Cincinnati, center Zach Frazier was not one of those mistakes.
Frazier was one of, if not the best, interior offensive linemen in April's draft. He could have been considered the best center based on the film supposedly watched by the experts. So it's no surprise that he earned the starting center spot for the Steelers as a rookie.
The Bengals' defensive front will face a formidable challenge against Frazier when the teams play. Defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo would be wise to isolate the questionable play of thier tackles rather than bang their heads against the wall that is Pittsburgh's new center.
Frazier is still a rookie in the league, so there will be a learning curve. However, expect he will play on par with his status as one of the best interior linemen from the draft.