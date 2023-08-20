5 toughest wide receivers on Bengals 2023 schedule
The Cincinnati Bengals have lost plenty of secondary talent over the offseason. Vonn Bell and Jessie Bates left a significant hole in the group when they departed in the offseason, and the team must rely on the young talent coming through. Second-year Cam Taylor-Britt and Dax Hill must step up while veteran Chidobe Awuzie returns from a significant knee injury.
All those concerns mean that how the defense deals with opponents' passing games will be heavily scrutinized. Part of the will be how they match up against some of the best receivers in the league. Here are the five best on their 2023 schedule.
5. DK Metcalf
The Bengals welcome one of the most physical receivers in the NFL to Paycor Stadium in Week 6. With blazing 4.33 40-yard dash speed in a 6'3" frame, Metcalf is a difficult guy to cover. Chidobe Awuzie and Cam Taylor-Britt will be expected to cover Metcalf at some point, but you can expect the Bengals to use Dax Hill to guard against Metcalf's deep-threat speed.
The addition of Jaxson Smith-Njigba to the Seahawks in the draft will make their receiver group even more dangerous. Add in Tyler Lockett, and this secondary will be stretched thin. If Geno Smith recaptures his form from last year then Lou Anarumo will have to pull out all the stops.
The last time Metcalf played against the Bengals was his very first game in the league. That time, he caught four passes for 89 yards but went without a touchdown. The Seahawks ran out 21-20 victors that day. Hopefully, Metcalf can be quietened and the result can be different.