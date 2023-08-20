5 toughest wide receivers on Bengals 2023 schedule
- A physical outside receiver who will look to dominate the young corners.
- One of the best slot receivers visits Paycor early in the year.
- A familiar face to Burrow and Chase will offer one of the sternest tests.
4. Deebo Samuel
In 2021, Deebo Samuel was one of the most electric playmakers in the country. He accounted for 1,559 receiving and 502 rushing yards but that number was reduced down to 1,109 all-purpose yards last season. Samuel battled ankle and hamstring injuries as well as wrangling over a new deal to start the season.
Now fully healthy, Samuel will hope to recapture his form in arguably the league's most efficient offense. Of course, there are question marks, particularly over who will be throwing him the ball. Will it be Brock Purdy, Trey Lance, or even Sam Darnold?
The biggest concern with guarding Samuel is his ability to play across the formation. He will likely pop up out wide, in the slot and even in the backfield. Don't be surprised if Lou Anarumo uses Dax Hill's athleticism and versatility to combat Samuel's threat.
3. Stefon Diggs
Stefon Diggs was very successful for the Minnesota Vikings, but his career went to another level when he was traded to the Buffalo Bills. Despite having the pressure of being the main focus of this offense, Diggs recorded 1,578 receiving yards and 11 touchdowns in 2023.
The Bills hope to reduce his load by adding another pass catcher in tight end Dalton Kincaid. The Bengals were one of the most successful teams defending Diggs last year, holding him to 35 receiving yards on eight targets.
The conditions are less likely to play as big of a part as the AFC divisional game, considering the Bills will arrive in Cincy early in November. The fixture is set to be a barnstormer, and Diggs will likely be a major factor.