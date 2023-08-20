5 toughest wide receivers on Bengals 2023 schedule
- A physical outside receiver who will look to dominate the young corners.
- One of the best slot receivers visits Paycor early in the year.
- A familiar face to Burrow and Chase will offer one of the sternest tests.
2. Cooper Kupp
We all remember the last time the Bengals faced the Rams in a competitive match. That day, it went the way of the Los Angeles side, who lifted the Lombardi Trophy. A big part of the game plan was receiver Cooper Kupp, who won Super Bowl MVP after hauling in eight receptions for 92 yards and two touchdowns.
Before last year, Kupp lined up in the slot on over 60% of his snaps; that figure dropped to 55% in 2022. That means it will likely come down to the Bengals most reliable corner, Mike Hilton, to take away the threat of Kupp, along with some safety help.
The Rams are in a much different place than their Super Bowl-winning season this year. They have a young roster, particularly on defense, as they look to rebuild. That said, the combination of Matthew Stafford and Cooper Kupp will still give opposing defenses, including the Bengals, a headache.
1. Justin Jefferson
Old friends will be reunited in Week 15 of the season when the Minnesota Vikings come to town. Wide receiver Justin Jefferson will line up opposite old college teammates Joe Burrow and Ja'Marr Chase, who formed a National Championship-winning group at LSU.
The debate rages about who is the more talented receiver between Chase and Jefferson, but it's simply a 'pick your poison' deal. Jefferson has been elite for the Vikings, leading the league in receiving yards with 1,809 last season.
The Vikings land in Cincy at the business end of things, and the Bengals must find a way to stop Jefferson. Not only that, but the Vikings will have a refreshed receiving group with the speedy Jordan Addison likely as their WR2. It should mean a busy afternoon for the Bengals' young secondary.