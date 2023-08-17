5 underrated Bengals who could have a significant impact this season
- Cam Sample needs to be a reliable pass-rusher
- DJ Turner is already looking like a steal
- Can Chase Brown work his way up the depth chart?
- Tycen Anderson basically guaranteed himself a roster spot
- Andrei Iosivas could be the steal of the draft
The Cincinnati Bengals kicked off their 2023 preseason with a loss, however, there were many promising performances from the youngsters across the board.
Cincinnati had some roster turnover in some very key positions. This will be a massive season for names to emerge from the darkness and into the light.
For this team to get over the hump and win a Super Bowl, they will need performance and consistency across the board week in and week out. Here are five underrated names that could play that role for Cincinnati in 2023.
5. Cameron Sample
Over the last two seasons, Cameron Sample has slowly increased his role on a week-to-week basis, but this year more than ever, they will need his pass-rushing ability to be at its best. The Bengals ranked in the bottom five in sack totals last season and need to generate more QB pressures, QB hits, and sacks. Sample will play a vital role in that.
Don't expect him to be a starter, but he will still be a critical rotational piece across the defensive line and along the edge. Sample's best ability is to rush the passer, and that's what they will need him to do to remain on the roster over the next few seasons before his contract is up.