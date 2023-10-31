5 unfortunate stats from Bengals Week 8 win vs. 49ers
- Field goal percentage
- Yards allowed
- Lack of rushing attempts
- Third down conversions
- Stop taking hits, Burrow
By Glenn Adams
3 and 8
Quarterback Joe Burrow is still taking some hits in the pocket. Whether this is because the offensive line is losing one-on-one matchups, inability to pass off stunts and twists, or Burrow holding on to the ball too long, the Bengals QB continues to take hard hits.
It is wonderful to see Burrow back to full strength. However, if Cincinnati plans on keeping it that way, better protection, especially versus twists, stunts, and looping defensive linemen, is a must.
Fortunately for the Bengals, they have plenty of game tape to watch to correct this issue. Unfortunately for the offense, opposing defenses have just as much film and will continue to bring pressure in that way until the Bengals show they can stop it.
The 49ers finished the game with three sacks and eight additional QB hits. This is not bad, considering San Francisco’s formidable defensive line. Yet there are still more hits than you want to see Burrow take, especially considering these stats do not include the hits he took while rushing the ball six times for 43 yards.
There was a lot to love about Cincinnati’s victory over the 49ers. However, the things we did not love so much appear to be issues that have plagued the Bengals this season and seem to be embedded in the DNA of this year’s team. Luckily, Burrow is healthy, and the defense is performing well, which will help mask these recurring deficiencies.