5 winners, 2 losers from Bengals preseason game vs Falcons
- Evan McPherson continues to do what he does best
- Jonah Williams could be a massive improvement at RT
- Defense impressed
- Joseph Ossai stepped up when needed
- Rookie WRs made noise
- Siemian might not be QB2 after all
- Where was the run game?
The Cincinnati Bengals tied with the Atlanta Falcons in the second preseason game of 2023 with the final score sitting at 13-13. While there was plenty of bad in this game -- and we'll get to that, don't worry -- we also need to tackle the good.
Let's check out the winners and losers from the Bengals' second preseason game of the year.
All game stats courtesy of ESPN
Winners
Evan McPherson
I probably don't need to put McPherson here. After all, we all know what the guy is capable of, as he's been the best Bengals kicker in quite some time. That being said, this is an article about winners and losers from the most recent game and McPherson was indeed a winner from the game.
McPherson converted both field goal attempts as well as the lone two-point conversion. The highlight of the night for Money Mac was when he connected on a 50-yard field goal to tie the game at 3 all.