5 winners, 2 losers from Bengals preseason game vs Falcons
- Evan McPherson continues to do what he does best
- Jonah Williams could be a massive improvement at RT
- Defense impressed
- Joseph Ossai stepped up when needed
- Rookie WRs made noise
- Siemian might not be QB2 after all
- Where was the run game?
Winners
Jonah Williams
For the first time in his pro career, Williams lined up as the starting right tackle. In a tumultuous offseason that saw him lose his starting left tackle job, Williams wanted to be traded.
Fortunately, he's still on the team and played pretty well in his new position on Friday night. Williams struggled on the left side in 2022 but it appears that the change in position could have worked out for the best for everyone involved.
Defense
Some might have been panicking as the Falcons offense started the game with a 15-play drive that ate up nearly 10 minutes of clock time but the defense came through with an interception (more on that in a bit). We've seen this defense make these same kind of big plays in big moments in recent years and it was nice to see them not break after bending a bit.
For the rest of the game, the Bengals defense held strong, only allowing 13 points all night. The defensive line depth is looking good and it's going to be tough picking who to keep and who to cut from that group because a lot of of those guys have looked good this summer.