5 winners, 2 losers from Bengals preseason game vs Falcons
- Evan McPherson continues to do what he does best
- Jonah Williams could be a massive improvement at RT
- Defense impressed
- Joseph Ossai stepped up when needed
- Rookie WRs made noise
- Siemian might not be QB2 after all
- Where was the run game?
Winners
Joseph Ossai
I shouted out the big play that Ossai made earlier without mentioning that he was the one who made it. With the Falcons facing a 3rd-and-Goal from the Bengals' 6-yard line, Desmond Ridder looked to pass to Scotty Miller but instead was picked off by Ossai and returned 17 yards to give the Bengals offense some breathing room on their next drive.
While the offense didn't end up scoring on that drive, at least the defense prevented the Falcons from taking a potential 7-0 lead. Ossai was the reason why the Bengals defense got out of that jam.
Rookie WRs
This mostly just applies to three rookie wide receivers. The two drafted receivers -- Charlie Jones and Andrei Iosivas -- both had solid performances and UDFA Shedrick Jackson also had a nice night.
Iosivas once again led the team in receiving yards with 44 off of five catches. Jackson narrowly missed Iosivas' team-leading mark, sitting at 42 yards off of four catches. After a disappointing debut, Jones stepped up on Friday and had four catches for 36 yards.
After not having much depth at receiver a year ago, it appears that the Bengals have stocked up on backups at an already strong position. While Jackson probably isn't making the team, Bengals fans should feel good about this group if anything happens to any of the big three.