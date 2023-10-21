6 Bengals players that we already know will be gone in 2024
It's been real...
Not many Cincinnati Bengals fans are actively thinking about the 2024 season due to the 2023 season going on right now. Well, with the bye underway, I figured I'd go through the roster and pick out six players who are more than likely not going to be back in 2024.
When putting this list together, I opted to go for the bigger names over the lesser-known players. Out of these six players, all but one are slated to be free agents next year.
With the Bengals not being the kind of team to pay guys when they're past or close to the age of 30, it feels like a safe bet that they won't retain these players for that reason. Another one was included because it's been a rocky offseason for him and the organization.
Let's take a look at five Bengals who are probably gone next year.
All stats courtesy of Pro Football Reference unless noted otherwise
6. D.J. Reader
Reader is in the final year of his contract and there were never really any major discussions about getting him extended this offseason. The Bengals had to focus on extending Joe Burrow and Logan Wilson, both of whom got their deals done, and also Tee Higgins, who did not sign an extension.
Because of that, Reader sort of fell into the background when it came to the contract extension discussions. Unless the team franchise tags him this spring, he'll be a free agent and able to sign wherever he wants.
Reader will turn 30 years old next July so he doesn't fit into the age range that the franchise feels comfortable extending him. That being said, he's a tremendous player in all facets but particularly in the run game, notching a 77.8 PFF grade as a run defender. It'll be hard to replace that production but the Bengals might have to do that because Reader will likely command a lot of money this spring.