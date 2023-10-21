6 Bengals players that we already know will be gone in 2024
It's been real...
5. Tyler Boyd
The Bengals spent their second-round pick in the 2016 NFL Draft on Boyd after he put up stellar numbers at Pitt. He put together back-to-back 1,000-yard seasons in 2018 and 2019 and was one of the few bright spots for the Bengals during that abysmal 2019 season.
In the 2021 draft, the Bengals used the fifth overall pick on Ja'Marr Chase despite already having Boyd and Tee Higgins on the roster at wide receiver. That meant that Boyd went from being one of their top weapons to getting relegated to WR3 duties.
Boyd was still a big part of the offense in 2021 and 2022, finishing with over 800 receiving yards in 2021 and over 700 receiving yards in 2022 and finding the end zone five times each season.
So why is Boyd probably gone next year if he's so valued by the Bengals? Well, the team already paid Joe Burrow and Logan Wilson. A deal didn't get done with Tee Higgins but you'd have to think the team will try to get one worked out. They'll also need to get a deal done with Ja'Marr Chase.
By the time those deals are all worked out, there just won't be money left to spend on Boyd. It doesn't help Boyd's case that he's turning 29 years old in November and, therefore, is at the age where the Bengals err on the side of caution.
We saw how much the Bengals' offense was impacted in the AFC title game when Boyd had to come out of the game so there's no doubt that he's a big part of this team. The problem is that the Bengals will likely spend their money elsewhere and Boyd could earn more money and have a bigger role with another team.