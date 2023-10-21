6 Bengals players that we already know will be gone in 2024
It's been real...
4. Jonah Williams
Williams' career in Cincinnati has been bumpy, to say the least. He was selected with the 11th overall pick in the 2019 draft and missed his entire rookie season due to injury. He then missed six games the next year but played well in 2021 and that led the Bengals to pick up his fifth-year option.
In 2022, Williams led the league with the most sacks allowed but unfortunately, the Bengals were stuck with him this year because they picked up his fifth-year option. We all knew that he couldn't be the left tackle for the 2023 season so the Bengals signed Orlando Brown Jr. with the idea of moving Williams to right tackle.
For what it's worth, moving to right tackle has been good for Williams' stock this upcoming offseason because he's playing well there. PFF currently has Williams graded out at 67.6 with a pass-blocking grade of 66.0 and a run-blocking grade of 63.5.
The reason Williams probably won't be back in Cincinnati though is how moving him to right tackle was handled. The Bengals signed Brown in free agency and didn't even let Williams know that they were planning to do so. That's why he had requested a trade and wanted out of Cincinnati.
If Williams continues to play as well as he has so far this season, he can make a boatload of money in free agency next year. The Bengals probably won't be able to fork over the kind of cash he'll want and even if they could, would he want to stay with a team that he felt blindsided by?
Williams has played well at right tackle but unfortunately, the Bengals might not get to continue having him on that side of the line after this season.