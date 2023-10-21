6 Bengals players that we already know will be gone in 2024
It's been real...
3. Chidobe Awuzie
The Bengals signed Awuzie in the 2021 offseason and he was a huge spark for their secondary over the first year and a half of his Cincinnati tenure. Unfortunately, he tore his ACL midway through the 2022 season and missed the rest of the regular season and playoff run.
While Awuzie is back on the field this year, he hasn't been the same guy Bengals fans had the honor of watching in 2021 and the first half of 2022. Awuzie has a 59.1 PFF grade and has allowed seven receptions on eight targets. He just hasn't been as dominant, and with the Bengals drafting D.J. Turner in the second round of this year's draft, they have a replacement in mind for Awuzie.
Awuzie will turn 29 this offseason as well, so that doesn't bode well for him when it comes to signing another contract with the Bengals next spring. He could make more money elsewhere and be a starter. He won't get either of those things in Cincinnati so that likely means he'll be departing in free agency.