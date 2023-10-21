6 Bengals players that we already know will be gone in 2024
It's been real...
2. Joe Mixon
Some Bengals fans were probably surprised to still see Mixon on this year's roster considering the cap hit he carried and the legal issues he faced during the offseason. Well, Mixon took a pay cut to stay in Cincinnati but it definitely feels as though this is his swan song with the Bengals.
Mixon, who the Bengals spent a second-round pick on in 2017, will turn 28 next offseason and that's considered old for a running back. Teams have figured out that you don't have to spend big on running backs and can draft them later on or even sign them as UDFAs. There's not really a strong need to pay running backs anymore unless it's Christian McCaffrey or someone insanely talented.
Mixon is considered past his prime and he hasn't been all that effective for the team since last year. The Bengals might give someone like Chase Brown a chance next year or they'll draft another running back and hope for the best after hitting the reset button at the position.
Either way, it's unlikely that Mixon will be carrying the rock for the Bengals in 2024.