6 Bengals players that we already know will be gone in 2024
It's been real...
1. Irv Smith Jr.
This is subject to change, of course, but so far, Irv Smith Jr. has been invisible for the Bengals. They signed him in free agency after Hayden Hurst left and decided not to draft one of the many talented tight end prospects.
Through four games, Smith has caught just six passes for 32 yards and has been present for 63% of offensive snaps. He missed two games due to injury, which was the one big risk that came with signing him, as he is definitely injury-prone.
Maybe Smith turns it on and becomes the same level of tight end that the Bengals had with Hurst and C.J. Uzomah but even if he does, he'll likely benefit from catching passes from Joe Burrow and sign a big deal somewhere else. If Smith doesn't turn things around, it's unlikely that the Bengals would want to bring him back.
Smith feels like the most likely "big-name player" to not be back in Cincinnati next year.