6 Bengals players who likely played their final game with the team
"Although we've come to the end of the road..."
Jonah Williams
The Bengals signed Orlando Brown Jr. in the offseason to play left tackle and in doing so, sent a clear message to Jonah Williams. The message was that Williams didn't play well at left tackle the previous season so he'd be moving to right tackle.
For what it's worth, Williams has played better this year despite starting on the opposite side of the line. His PFF numbers aren't magnificent but he's allowed fewer sacks (eight as of this writing vs. 12 last year) and was durable this season, which wasn't always the case for him during his career.
The Bengals spent the 11th overall pick on Williams in the 2019 draft and he spent his rookie year injured. In year two, he missed another six games due to injury. When he was finally healthy in 2021, he played his best football, which led to him getting his fifth-year option picked up.
That decision then led to the Bengals being "stuck with" Williams this year. They moved him to right tackle without running it by him first and now it's likely that he earns a nice pay day in free agency and departs from Cincinnati. The Bengals will once again be searching for help on their offensive line.
Chidobe Awuzie
The Bengals don't like to extend guys when they're approaching 30 and that, paired with a down year, is why Chidobe Awuzie probably won't be with the team next season. Awuzie looked like a great signing for the first year and a half that he was in Cincinnati but last season's ACL injury obviously has set him back.
Awuzie hasn't been terrible by any means but he hasn't been the same standout corner that he was before his injury. The Bengals secondary has surrendered the most explosive plays in the league this year and Awuzie has been responsible for a chunk of them.
While Awuzie balled out during his first year and a half in the Queen City, nobody would be shocked to see him go elsewhere in 2024.