6 Bengals starters who won't be back with the team in 2024
It's been real, fellas.
D.J. Reader
Another big-name free agent hitting the market this spring is D.J. Reader, who the team signed in 2020. He missed a chunk of time in 2020 but since then has been a big name for the team on the defensive side of the ball.
This year, Reader is sitting with a PFF grade of 82.1 and he also has grades in the green (which is good) in run defense and pass rush. Losing Reader would be a tremendous blow for the Bengals but unfortunately, he's turning 30 in July and will likely command a lot of money in free agency.
Spotrac has Reader's market value set at three years worth $47.9 million with an annual salary of $15.9 million. Are the Bengals going to pay a soon-to-be 30-year-old defensive lineman that kind of money?
Jonah Williams
The Bengals infuriated Jonah Williams earlier this year when they signed Orlando Brown Jr. without giving him a heads-up. Williams then requested a trade from the team that spent a first-round pick on him four years prior but the team did not grant him his wish.
Williams revealed over the summer that he was frustrated because he was not informed that the deal was going to happen. He felt blindsided but mentioned that he didn't mind moving to right tackle if that's what the team thought was best.
All of that being said, Williams has played decently this year. Sure, there have been some rough outings from him and he's given up seven sacks but he's played better at right tackle this year than he did at left tackle last year.
