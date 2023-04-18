6 best tight end options for Bengals in 2023 NFL Draft
The 2023 NFL Draft is right around the corner and the Cincinnati Bengals are probably going to draft a tight end. They signed Irv Smith Jr. in free agency to replace Hayden Hurst and while Smith could end up being a really good signing for them, he's battled injuries throughout his career so having a viable backup is a smart idea.
If the Bengals draft a tight end, who makes the most sense for them? Let's take a look at six tight ends that would be excellent additions for Cincinnati.
6. Luke Musgrave
There's a lot of risk that comes with drafting Oregon State's Luke Musgrave. He missed all but two games during the 2022 season due to injury but in those two games, by goly did he show up and put on a show.
Musgrave had 11 catches for 169 yards and a touchdown in the two games that he did play in and averaged 15.4 yards per catch. The guy was a machine whenever the ball was in his hands.
Yes, the knee injury is worrisome but if Musgrave can be that guy he was before the injury took place, landing him in the second round would be quite the steal for the Bengals.
5. Tucker Kraft
If the Bengals decide to wait until the third round to draft a tight end, Tucker Kraft might be their guy. While he does hail from a smaller school in South Dakota State, Kraft is someone who can help a team's offense. He's not only a skilled pass-catcher but he's a solid run-blocker too.
Kraft's final season at South Dakota State saw him tally 27 catches for 348 yards and three touchdowns. The small school and "lesser competition" might factor in for some teams but that shouldn't stop the Bengals from scooping Kraft up if it's the third round and they still haven't drafted a tight end.