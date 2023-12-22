6 big-name Bengals who are slated to hit free agency in 2025
Mike Hilton
One of the best signings the Bengals have made in the Joe Burrow era was Mike Hilton, who they brought in during the 2021 offseason. Hilton has been a hard-hitting, takeaway-machine during his three seasons in the Bengals secondary but his contract will be up following the 2024 season.
The Bengals seemingly got Hilton for a steal, as they were paying him $24 million over the course of four seasons. He's been well worth that price. Hilton turns 30 in March 2024 so he'll be 31 when he hits free agency. That's likely why the Bengals will steer clear of re-signing him unless he'd be willing to sign a short-term deal.
Ted Karras
Ted Karras was the second free agent the Bengals signed in 2022 and it came mere hours after they inked Alex Cappa to a four-year deal. Cincinnati was on a mission to revamp their offensive line that spring after the unit cost them a Super Bowl championship just weeks prior.
Karras had spent the majority of his career in New England and won two Super Bowls during his time with the Patriots, so he wasn't phased by those big games. He's been a great addition to the Bengals offensive line, serving at the center position since arriving in 2022.
Karras will be 32 when he hits the free-agent market again but he is someone I wouldn't be surprised to see Cincinnati bring back despite his age. Of course, this all depends on if he continues to play at the level he has been since arriving in the Queen City.