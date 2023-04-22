6 offensive linemen Bengals must target on Day 2 of 2023 NFL Draft
The Cincinnati Bengals have gone to work on revamping the offensive line the past two years and this offseason has been no different. While the need isn't as strong for an offensive lineman in the first round, what about round two?
If the Bengals use their first-round pick on a tight end, a cornerback, or anything other than an offensive lineman, they can turn their attention to addressing that position in the second round. While this isn't a super strong offensive line class, there are still some decent prospects in round two that the Bengals should be keeping an eye on.
Here are six offensive linemen for Cincinnati to target in the second round of the 2023 NFL Draft.
Draft information courtesy of The Draft Network and PFF
6. Andrew Voorhees
Vorhees would have likely been a lock to go in the second round before the NFL Combine but unfortunately, he tore his ACL during the Combine. As unfair as it is, that'll hurt his draft stock.
While the Bengals wouldn't have to target Vorhees in the second round, I wouldn't be mad if they drafted him early on Day 2. Vorhees might be coming off an ACL tear but he's still a starting-caliber left guard at the next level and that should make him very intriguing for Cincinnati.
Yes, Cordell Volson is the current starting left guard but there's room for improvement at the position and Vorhees could offer that. There's no guarantee that he's the same player after recovering from his injury, but he's worth taking a risk on.
5. Emil Ekiyor Jr.
The Bengals aren't desperate for guards in this draft but Ekiyor could be worthy of a second-round pick. It's worth noting that PFF doesn't view Ekiyor as highly as The Draft Network does, as they have a much lower grade on the Alabama interior lineman.
That being said, Ekiyor has earned high marks from PFF during his time with the Crimson Tide. This past season, he earned an overall grade of 73.3, which put him in the top 65 out of 641 eligible guards.
Some might consider spending a second-round pick on Ekiyor to be a reach but the Alabama product could end up being a solid piece to have as a backup at the left or right guard spot and could hopefully someday slide into a starting role.