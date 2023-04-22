6 offensive linemen Bengals must target on Day 2 of 2023 NFL Draft
2. Tyler Steen
It's always interesting to see what different draft outlets say about these prospects. PFF has a fourth-round grade on Steen and says that he should make a switch to guard while The Draft Network has a second-round grade on him and says his ideal role in the pros is as a starting left tackle.
The potential for Steen to move inside to guard or eventually be a starting left tackle makes him an appealing option for Cincinnati. They have Orlando Brown Jr. on the left side of the line but they're able to get out of his contract after two years. That could be when Steen takes over if the Bengals think he's ready to make that leap.
If nothing else, the Alabama product could serve as a depth piece and step in if injuries pile up.
1. O'Cyrus Torrence
While the Bengals have Cordell Volson at left guard, most fans wouldn't lose sleep if the team landed a guard in the draft capable of giving the former fourth-round pick a run for his money at the starting position. O'Cyrus Torrence could do that.
The Florida product received the highest grade from PFF out of 641 eligible guards and could shore up the position for the foreseeable future. I know fans like Volson and appreciate what he was able to do as a fourth-round rookie but what we saw from him is likely as good as it'll get from him.
Torrence provides a longer-term option for the Bengals and isn't that the point when it comes to the offensive line? Shouldn't the team look for the best possible options at each position to ensure that Joe Burrow gets the protection that he needs? Torrence could help provide that.