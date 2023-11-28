6 pessimistic stats from the Bengals Week 12 loss vs. Steelers
- Points off turnovers
- Yards surrendered
- Explosive plays allowed
- Inability to cover tight ends
- Yards per carry
- Sacks allowed
By Glenn Adams
421 yards surrendered
Entering the game, the Steelers ranked 31st in total offensive and passing yards. Their 4.7 yards per play ranked 28th. This was Cincinnati’s opportunity to change the narrative around giving up a lot of yards. Or not.
Sadly, the Bengals’ propensity to surrender heaps of yards continued against a bad offensive team. And it was evident early, as the Steelers had 221 total yards in the first half.
As was pointed out ad nauseam on the television broadcast, the Steelers entered the game with 58 consecutive regular-season games without getting to 400 yards. The 59th time is the charm, as the French say.
Lou Anarumo’s unit gave up 421 total yards against a team that had not reached 400 yards since 2020. The Steelers put up 268 yards passing and 153 yards rushing.
Najee Harris ran the ball 15 times for 99 yards and averaged 6.6 yards per carry. Pittsburgh averaged 4.6 yards per carry, as the Bengals continue to be one of the worst teams in that category, ranking 31st. Unfortunately, the defense is tied for 32nd in net yards per pass attempt.
This is the latest in what has been a string of massive yards given up by Anarumo’s defense.
Back in August, Anarumo infamously told us, “Yards don’t equal points.”
However, as we have witnessed lately, enormous yardage output from opposing teams does contribute to points, time of possession deficits, and loss of field position for an offense that has struggled to find its footing.