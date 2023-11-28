6 pessimistic stats from the Bengals Week 12 loss vs. Steelers
- Points off turnovers
- Yards surrendered
- Explosive plays allowed
- Inability to cover tight ends
- Yards per carry
- Sacks allowed
By Glenn Adams
9 for 120
The Bengals’ defense turned back the clock to a time when they were desperate to find linebackers and safeties who could cover tight ends in the passing game.
There were signs that Lou Anarumo’s squad was reverting to those bygone days. Dalton Schultz had four receptions for 71 yards for the Texans a couple of weeks ago, averaging 17.8 yards per catch. Dalton Kincaid had 10 receptions for 81 yards a week before that.
Against the Bengals, Steelers tight end Pat Freiermuth had nine passes for 120 yards and averaged 13.3 yards per reception. He had the best game of his career against the Bengals because of course he did.
Freirmuth had two of Pittsburgh’s seven explosive plays. He added another big play of 16 yards and two others for nine yards.
Cincinnati seemed to have that part of the game figured out. However, recently, the results show that maybe something has changed. Logan Wilson and Germaine Pratt are the constants. Perhaps it has something to do with the new safeties or the defensive play-calling. Wilson or Pratt could be experiencing a lull in pass coverage. Another element not to be ignored is that they are facing excellent tight ends, something we knew we would see a lot of this season. The answer more than likely lies in a combination of factors.