6 players that the Bengals could pluck from the cap-strapped Jets
The talk around the New York Jets is obnoxiously loud. This is partly because their fanbase is hoping that current Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers somehow finds himself on their roster for the 2023 season.
No matter how they address their quarterback situation, the cap-strapped team will have to make tough decisions on good players, making their roster ripe for raiding from the Cincinnati Bengals.
All cap info courtesy of Over the Cap
Familiar name
Ex-Bengal Carl Lawson is a potential Jets cap casualty. Releasing or trading the defensive lineman would save the team $15.4 million in cap space while leaving a paltry $333,333 in dead money. Lawson left Cincinnati after the 2020 season in free agency.
Unfortunately for him and the Jets, he suffered an Achilles injury and missed the entire season. However, in 2022, Lawson bounce-backed and recorded seven sacks, the second most of his career. Trey Hendrickson and Sam Hubbard finished with eight and 6.5 sacks, respectively.
Many Bengals fans wanted to see Lawson back in stripes before his departure. Now that he is in danger of being released, a reunion could make sense for both sides. Lawson could choose to do a one-year “prove it” deal to show that he is all the way back.
The Bengals could use help in the pass-rush department after finishing 29th in the league with 30 sacks. Cincinnati also finished 31st in tackles for loss.
Also, with the Bengals' secondary in danger of being very inexperienced next season, the team needs to concentrate on helping out the defensive backfield with a good pass rush.