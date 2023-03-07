6 players that the Bengals could pluck from the cap-strapped Jets
A New Safety
Bengals fans wanted to see a safety wearing the number three in the secondary. They could get their wish. It just might not be Jessie Bates.
Parting ways with safety Jordan Whitehead would save the Jets $7 million in cap space. However, his dead cap figure sits at almost $3 million. While that might be enough to persuade New York to hold on to the safety, taking on Aaron Rodger’s contract would likely make Whitehead’s contract expendable.
While Bates has undoubtedly had the better career thus far, Whitehead had a better individual 2022 campaign. He, like Lawson, could look to take a team-friendly one-year deal. But if Whitehead wants the same type of contract that Bates is looking for, the Bengals will not oblige. Whitehead is scheduled to make $9.6 million this season.
This is just a thought. But while we are thinking about it, we can enjoy seeing a Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback throwing an interception.
Wideout
The Jets have two wideouts who could hit the market: Corey Davis and Denzel Mims. Both could be good fits alongside Ja’Marr Chase and Tee Higgins, especially if you are of the mind that Cincinnati should move Chase around more. Davis and Mims could play inside as well on the boundary.
Moving on from Mims would free up $1 million in cap space for the Jets leaving only $377,945 in dead money. Parting ways with Davis would save New York a whopping $10.5 million while leaving behind just $666,668 in dead money.
All of this hinges on what happens with Tyler Boyd. If Boyd is still on the roster, then acquiring Davis or Mims becomes a moot point. However, if the Bengals decide to move on from Boyd, saving $7 million in cap space by doing so, one of the Jets receivers could be a good option for Cincinnati to bring in.