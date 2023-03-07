6 players that the Bengals could pluck from the cap-strapped Jets
Young untapped talent
Tight end Kenny Yeboah and Edge rusher Bradlee Anae are other players who could gather interest from teams looking to acquire young talent at their respective positions.
Anae, for some reason, has yet to put everything together at the NFL level. However in college, while playing for Utah, he was, what the kids call, a beast. He finished his collegiate career with 29.5 sacks and 40 tackles for loss.
The young defensive end has had moments where he has flashed. He proved to be more than a handful in 2021 against the Chargers’ All-Pro left tackle Rashawn Slater.
In 2021, Anae flashed with the trifecta in a preseason game.
Yeboah was an undrafted rookie out of Ole Miss in 2021. The tight end has had some flashes. He displayed good hands and the ability to run well with the ball in his hands in college.
Yeboah has played in only 19 games in the past two seasons. He could use a fresh start and the Jets could use some cap space. While it wouldn’t be a lock for Yeboah to make the squad, the possibility of playing with Burrow could bring out the best in him.
Both Anae and Yeboah have $940,000 in cap savings attached to them. Not very much, but with a team trying to bring in Aaron Rodgers, every dollar counts when it comes to the salary cap.
While teams and fanbases are looking to raid the Bengals roster for possible cap casualties, the Bengals are doing the same. The Jets have a few players who could fit nicely on Cincinnati’s roster if they were to be released.
We love the Bengals 3,000. Who Dey?!