6 players that powered the Bengals over the Ravens in the Wild Card
Jessie Bates III
I know this is only the second year we've seen him in the postseason, but Bates seems to step it up come playoff time and that's what we need out of everybody. The fifth-year safety finished the game with nine tackles, including one for loss, and was running around the field to make plays on the ball and get to the carrier.
What goes overlooked, however, is just a few plays before the outstanding fumble return touchdown for Hubbard, Tyler Huntley managed to rip off a big run and was looking primed to score. Then, at the last second, Bates came in at just the right angle and shoved him out of bounds inside the five. At the time, it might've seemed like it was merely delaying the inevitable, but in hindsight this would turn out to be one of the biggest plays of the game.
Without Bates hustling to catch Huntley and get him out of bounds before he could get six points, the season might've been over, so he-- along with Hubbard and Wilson-- is another bonafide MVP of this game.
Germaine Pratt
Playoff P is back.
Pratt is the unspoken hero of this game. Wilson and Hubbard get the credit for that fumble-- and rightfully so-- but Pratt made a big impact on that game too, stopping and stalling Huntley so Wilson could punch it out and from there, the rest is history.
Not to mention his nearly one-handed interception pass breakup on the final drive of the game when the Ravens were moving down the field was crucial. If that pass is caught, even if it's not a touchdown, Ravens have a better shot at winning that game. Pratt must have a clutch gene because that is now the second huge Wild Card play he's made, and that's not including the credit he should get on the Sam Hubbard recovery.
Pratt's been amazing for the Bengals all season, and hopefully we see him in orange, black, and white for years to come.
There are other players I could have named like Mike Hilton, D.J. Reader, and Vonn Bell, but I feel these six players really stood out among the rest as key components to the Bengals Wild Card victory over Baltimore.