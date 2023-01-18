6 reasons why Bengals fans should cheer for Jaguars over Chiefs
AFC Championship game in Cincinnati
Having Cincinnati host the AFC Championship game would be amazing for the Queen City. Cincinnati would be on full display for the world to see.
Despite our collective best efforts, Cincinnati still has a long way to go as far as global recognition goes. NFL fans from around the world would witness those beautiful aerial shots of downtown and B-roll footage of the fantastic touristic spots the city has to offer.
Furthermore, every city could use an influx of money. Hotels, restaurants, stores, bars, etc. would get an injection of cash. Not to mention all of the city taxes that come along with that. This is one of the many advantages of a city having a professional franchise but to take full advantage, the Bengals would need to host the AFC Championship game.
Moreover, Bengals fans have waited decades for a team that expects to compete for championships. We have one now. What better way to pay off fans for all of those years languishing at the bottom of the NFL than with a home game to determine who gets to go to the Super Bowl?
Another Joe Burrow vs. Trevor Lawrence Championship game
Three years ago, we were treated to a great National Championship game between the LSU Tigers and Clemson Tigers. Those two teams were led by two eventual number-one overall draft picks, Burrow and Lawrence.
They were not the only current LSU and Clemson players from that game who would be on the field in a potential Bengals-Jaguars matchup.
Clemson receiver Tee Higgins was the first player to congratulate Burrow once the game was over. Now they are teammates. K’Lavon Chaisson and Travis Etienne Jr. now play for Jacksonville. Jackson Carman and Ja’Marr Chase are now in Cincinnati.
Two former number-one overall draft picks at quarterback facing off for another championship after having done so three years ago is a storyline line the NFL and College Football worlds could get behind.