6 regrettable stats from Bengals Week 15 win vs. Vikings
- Average yards per play
- Lack of points from turnovers
- Explosive and chunk plays
- Sacks and QB hits allowed
- Higgins drop
- Injuries
By Glenn Adams
4 Explosive ( 10 “chunk”) plays
Heading into Week 15, the Bengals had given up the most explosive plays in the league and they have an almost insurmountable lead in that area.
The Vikings added four more to Cincinnati’s 96 explosive plays allowed.
We know what you are thinking. Cincinnati’s defense allowing only four explosive plays in the afternoon would be a marked improvement. However, the devil is in the details. Although the Bengals' defense did not give up many explosive plays, there were plenty of 'chunk' plays.
The Vikings had four players, Jordan Addison (19), TJ Hockenson (16), Justin Jefferson (17), and Ty Chandler (16), catch passes over 15 yards in the first half. Officially, the only explosive play came from Addison with a 35-yard reception in the first half.
However, that would change in the second half.
Ty Chandler broke off a 24-yard run on the first play of the second half. That drive ended with a 37-yard touchdown reception from Addison. Yet, it was a ‘chunk’ and explosive play in the fourth quarter that almost sealed the fate of the Bengals.
Jefferson had another 19-yard reception in the fourth quarter with seven minutes to go. Even though it falls one yard short of being an explosive play, it was huge for the Vikings. Later in the drive, with just over four minutes left, Chandler had a 30-yard run down to Cincinnati’s one-yard line.
Chandler had five rushes of seven yards or more but less than ten, along with his two explosive plays. Jefferson, Addison, Chandler, and Hockenson each had at least one catch over 15 yards but less than 20.
So, while the Bengals’ defense surrendered only four explosive plays, officially, they were only a few yards from that total of 14.