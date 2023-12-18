6 regrettable stats from Bengals Week 15 win vs. Vikings
- Average yards per play
- Lack of points from turnovers
- Explosive and chunk plays
- Sacks and QB hits allowed
- Higgins drop
- Injuries
By Glenn Adams
5 sacks and 7 QB hits
After not giving up any sacks for the first time in 42 games last week against the Colts, Browning and the Bengals gave up five versus the Vikings. They also gave up seven additional QB hits.
One of those hits against the Vikings ended in a long completion to Ja’Marr Chase.
That was the first huge hit the Bengals’ QB would take against the formidable Vikings defense. However, it was not the last.
The final, most crucial sack came in overtime on a 2nd-and-11 that turned into a 3rd-and-13.
Still, despite those sacks and taking some vicious hits, Browning remained cool, calm, and collected in the pocket. A trait that has served him well this season. He seemed almost unphased as he threw the ball 42 times, completing 29 for 324 yards and two touchdowns.
Hopefully, the remaining games will resemble what we saw against the Colts rather than what Browning felt against the Vikings. However, it is amazing to know that the Bengals have another quarterback who is fearless in the pocket and can deliver pinpoint passes even with a free blitzer bearing down on him.