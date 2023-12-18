6 regrettable stats from Bengals Week 15 win vs. Vikings
- Average yards per play
- Lack of points from turnovers
- Explosive and chunk plays
- Sacks and QB hits allowed
- Higgins drop
- Injuries
By Glenn Adams
1 Tee Higgins drop
On the very first offensive play of the game, quarterback Jake Browning threw a perfect pass to Tee Higgins. Unfortunately, Higgins could not come down with the catch.
While it was only one drop at the beginning of the game, it continues a troubling storyline for the wideout, who has had issues with drops this season.
Heading into the matchup, Higgins was tied for the eighth-most drops despite playing only nine games. All the players in front of him have played 13 games except for one who played 12.
Nevertheless, just like last week, Higgins showed why he is still one of the best wideouts in the NFL.
Higgins finished the game with four catches for 61 yards and two touchdowns. It could have and should have been better. He would be the first person to tell you that. But to think that he is not an elite receiver is reaching. An even greater reach than his spectacular “Go Go Gadget Arm” touchdown reception.
However, those in the know, or those who recognize game, know what the young wideout has done and can do. And sometimes, Higgins’ exploits can leave even the best of them in awe.