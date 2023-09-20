6 stats from Bengals Week 2 loss that were unacceptable
- Yards per carry allowed
- Sacks (or lack thereof)
- Punting yards
- First-half passing stats
- Rushing attempts
- 0-2
By Glenn Adams
Despite playing a better game against the Baltimore Ravens than they did versus the Cleveland Browns, the Cincinnati Bengals still have a lot of things that need correcting if they are going to find success in 2023.
Some issues are more concerning than others. One thing we are dangerously close to signaling the alarm on is the health of quarterback Joe Burrow.
But this is not about that.
After watching Baltimore leave Cincinnati with the victory and sole possession of first place in the division, there are other things to be concerned about. Here are six stats from the Week 2 loss that were unacceptable and highlight what needs the organization’s immediate attention.
6) 6.2 yards per carry
There was a lot of scuttlebutt around the injuries the Ravens were dealing with coming into the game. One of the biggest concerns for the AFC North rival was the injury to their starting running back. However, the Bengals should have known Gus Edwards is a capable runner, and the defense should have been prepared.
Instead, Edwards ran the ball 10 times for 62 yards and one touchdown. That is an average of 6.2 yards per carry. So, while his total yards were not overly impressive, his average was.
Last week, after J.K. Dobbins left with his season-ending injury, Edwards ran four more yards per carry than Dobbins had up until that point. There was no drop-off in production. On the contrary, Edwards performed better than Dobbins in their first game of the season, reinforcing the idea that running backs might be interchangeable.
Lamar Jackson also did Lamar Jackson things when he scrambled 12 times for 54 yards on the day. He averaged 4.5 yards per carry.
Even Baltimore’s wide receivers got in on the rushing fun versus the Bengals. Devin Duvernay and Zay Flowers combined for four rushes, totaling 21 yards.
In all, the Ravens ran the ball 37 times for 178 yards, one touchdown, and averaged 4.8 yards.
This is something that we did not expect the Bengals to be struggling with coming into the season. However, the run defense appears to be a problem through the first two weeks,
Last week, versus the Cleveland Browns, the Bengals gave up over 200 yards rushing in that game.
It’s not only the rushing yards that were given up by the defense, but also when those rushing yards are surrendered. The Ravens had 11 first downs running the ball to the Bengals' four. Perhaps the most critical came on Baltimore's final drive, sealing their victory.
The Bengals must improve their run defense, especially on third downs, if they hope to stop offenses from running a ball down their throats in 2023.