6 stats from Bengals Week 2 loss that were unacceptable
By Glenn Adams
4) 40.0 yards
Unfortunately for Brad Robbins, this is the second week in a row where his disappointing punts have made the list of unacceptable statistics. In Sunday’s game versus the Ravens, he averaged 40.0 yards on three punts. His longest punt was 41 yards.
For comparison, the opposing punter, Jordan Stout, punted twice and averaged 58.5 yards per punt, with a long of 63.
No, Robbins was not drafted because of his strong leg. He was brought in because of his hang time, which he showed on one punt to Devin Duvernay. Furthermore, even though he was "outkicked" by Stout's incredible 58.5-yard average, the Ravens allowed a return for a touchdown. On the other hand, Duvernay never had a real chance of making an impact in that area.
Of Robbins‘ three punts, only one was returned for two yards. If the point of drafting Robbins was to prevent dangerous returners like Duvernay from getting opportunities to make impactful returns versus the Bengals special teams unit, Robbins has done his job. However, 40 yards per punt need to improve.
However, averaging 40 yards per punt is not ideal. His average of 40.7 is the lowest in the league. His net average of 37.8 is the sixth-lowest. Hopefully, things will turn around for the rookie punter out of Michigan but for now, his punting performances have not been spectacular.
Thirteen is another number we should acknowledge here because that is the number of punts Robbins has kicked. That is the most in the NFL.
Opposing teams only have 17 yards returned against the rookie punter so, not everything was negative. This is especially the case given that preventing explosive return opportunities was a crucial part of why the team drafted him.