6 stats from the Bengals Week 4 loss that were downright disgusting
- 3 points
- First half
- 17 vs 10
- 5 penalties
- 10:22
- 3 and 9
By Glenn Adams
2) 10:22
In the drive extended due to a penalty on Dax Hill, Cincinnati's defense experienced another unfortunate occurrence.
In the third quarter, after being thoroughly dominated in the first half, the team needed to come out and exert some authority of their own.
They did not.
According to the television broadcast, the Tennessee Titans had their longest drive in 20 years. It lasted 10 minutes and 22 seconds. It was also the longest drive in the NFL this season. Cincinnati was down 27-3 at that point. If the team had any hope of making a comeback, it was essentially strangled away at that point.
The defense could not get off the field due to ineffectiveness and penalties. Once they got the ball back to the offense, the game was, in effect, essentially over.
The Titans dominated the ball in the second half. The time of possession in the first half was almost even. The Titans would go on to have close to a 10-minute advantage at the conclusion of the game.