6 stats from the Bengals Week 4 loss that were downright disgusting
- 3 points
- First half
- 17 vs 10
- 5 penalties
- 10:22
- 3 and 9
By Glenn Adams
1) 3 and 9
During Sunday's game, Cincinnati's offense gave up three sacks while Burrow was hit an additional nine times.
Several of those nine hits were of the vicious variety.
At what point do we say that not only is the offense faltering but also that the quarterback can’t be counted on to sufficiently protect himself in a pocket? While better than last year, it is still susceptible to a leak a few times a game.
We are accustomed to Burrow getting hit and taking sacks. However, we are also used to him escaping precarious situations and turning those into wins for the offense. That is not happening. It is hurting the team and could get Burrow injured even further.
There are so many more critical stats we could mention. The Bengals were 2-9 on third downs. They were 0-1 on fourth down. The defense gave up 240 yards passing and 173 yards rushing to a team that gained 96 total yards in the previous week.
But in the end, once again, the most important statistic is that the Bengals are 1-3, and things do not appear to be heading in the right direction.