6 unpleasant stats from Bengals' Week 10 loss vs. Texans
- Sacks and QB hits allowed
- Rushing yards surrendered
- Passing yards surrendered
- Points off turnovers
- 3-and-outs
- Drops
By Glenn Adams
There were a lot of things that went wrong for the Cincinnati Bengals in their game against the Houston Texans. The blame should be shared and not put on one player’s shoulders.
The Bengals had opportunities throughout the game to steal a win from defeat, yet they came up short. Here are six stats that help explain why the Bengals could not complete their comeback victory against the Texans.
9 QB hits, 4 sacks
Sacks and quarterback hits are a staple of this column. Joe Burrow was hit too much and too hard. Well, it happened again against the Texans.
It is not only the number of hits that quarterback Joe Burrow takes but also the intensity of the hits that worries us. While there is never a good time to take a sack, the timing of the last sack was not ideal.
The last sack came on their final drive. After a 64-yard reception by Tyler Boyd, the Bengals had the ball at 1st-and-Goal with 1:53 left in the game. They could have attempted to run the ball, forcing the Texans to use a timeout. Instead, Burrow dropped back to pass and was demolished by Sheldon Rankins.
Cincinnati’s offense had no answer for Rankins all game. The Ravens defensive tackle came into the game with one sack this season. He would leave with three in this game.
With the offensive line not having their best outing of the season and Burrow taking a few ferocious hits, it is fair to wonder why they were attempting to pass the ball on first and goal with under two minutes left.
The Texans finished the game with four sacks and nine QB hits. Several of those ferocious hits left us wondering how much of a beating Burrow could take. To his credit, he bounced right up after each one.
Nevertheless, we look forward to the game when this statistic does not make this list.