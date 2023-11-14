6 unpleasant stats from Bengals' Week 10 loss vs. Texans
- Sacks and QB hits allowed
- Rushing yards surrendered
- Passing yards surrendered
- Points off turnovers
- 3-and-outs
- Drops
By Glenn Adams
188 rushing yards given up
The Houston Texans came into the game versus the Cincinnati Bengals ranked 29th in rushing yards and 30th in yards per attempt. They ranked 27th in yards per game. The broadcast pointed out that the Texans hadn’t had a 100-yard rusher in 17 consecutive games. That was the second-longest streak in the NFL. Emphasis on “was.”
Devin Singletary broke that streak in emphatic fashion, rushing for 150 yards, one touchdown, and averaging 5.0 yards per attempt. Also, in one of those things that opposing offensive coordinators will continue to do until Cincinnati's defense shows they can stop it, Houston receivers Tank Dell and Xavier Hutchinson ran the ball twice for 30 yards.
As a team, Houston rushed for 188 yards, two touchdowns, and averaged 5.5 per rush. Houston's struggles to run the ball were not apparent versus the Bengals' defense.
356 yards passing allowed
The run defense was not the only issue that Lou Anarumo’s squad had in the loss. C.J. Stroud’s 356 yards were the third-most of his short NFL career. His 29 completions were his second-most. Stroud did not look like a rookie quarterback. He was calm in the pocket, extended plays, and found receivers down the field.
Texans wideout Noah Brown had an excellent game against the Bengals secondary. Usually, Bengals fans enjoy shouting, 'Bleep it, Chase is down there somewhere.' On Sunday, the cleat was on the other foot, as seemingly every time Stroud escaped pressure, he said, 'Bleep it, Brown is down there somewhere.'
Stroud, playing the role of Joe Burrow on Sunday, did an excellent job of scrambling and keeping plays alive. Cincinnati’s secondary could not keep track of Brown once Stroud began to extend the play. Brown finished the game with seven catches on eight targets for 172 yards.
Another concern Anarumo had figured out is tight ends getting open in the secondary. Last week, Dalton Kincaid had ten receptions for 81 yards. That was overlooked because of the victory over the Bills. On Sunday, Dalton Schultz had four catches for 71 yards, averaging 17.8 yards per reception. Dealing with Mark Andrews on Thursday night could be a major concern.