6 unpleasant stats from Bengals' Week 10 loss vs. Texans
- Points off turnovers



- 3-and-outs

By Glenn Adams
0 points off 2 first-half turnovers
Last week, one of the more disappointing stats after the game against the Bills was three points off two turnovers. This week versus the Texans, that stat is worse. This week, the Bengals’ defense came up with two turnovers that the offense turned into zero points.
The Texans went up and down the field against the Bengals. While that is the calling card of Lou Anarumo’s defense, they have found a way to limit opposing offenses’ scoring output. However, versus the Texans, Cincinnati needed to take advantage of the early turnovers, but they could not.
Fortunately, the defense caused a third turnover with a Cam Taylor-Britt interception late in the fourth quarter. That led to a touchdown. Unfortunately, that was not enough to earn the Bengals a victory.
In the last two games, the Bengals scored 10 points off four turnovers. Cincinnati’s offense must do a better job converting opportunities that the defense gives them into points.
With the games becoming more critical and four divisional games remaining, every possession is magnified. Hopefully, the defense can continue to cause turnovers. However, when they do, the offense must do a better job of converting them into points.
4 straight 3-and-outs
Cincinnati’s offense got off to a hot start, scoring a touchdown on their opening drive. After that, Zac Taylor’s offense went colder than the cold front that hit the city just before Christmas last year. It was extremely cold in the Queen City around that time.
The Bengals had four drives in the first half, not including a kneel-down at the end of the first half. After their opening trot down the field, the Cincinnati offense ended four consecutive drives with punts and went three-and-out on the last three. They only had 34 yards after the opening drive in that stretch. Furthermore, in their first possession of the second half, the Bengals' offense went 3-and-out again.
As the game against the Texans proved, the Bengals cannot afford to have long stretches when they don’t score or even change field position.
Now that the Ravens are coming up, hopefully, these stats won’t cost the team against the Ravens because there is not a lot of time to address them and what the Ravens will bring to the table on Thursday night.