6 unpleasant stats from Bengals' Week 10 loss vs. Texans
- Sacks and QB hits allowed
- Rushing yards surrendered
- Passing yards surrendered
- Points off turnovers
- 3-and-outs
- Drops
By Glenn Adams
2 big drops by Tyler Boyd
Finally, something that is being heavily discussed in Bengaldom are the two Tyler Boyd drops.
The first drop contributed to a stalled offensive drive. The second was at a critical point in the fourth quarter when he dropped a sure touchdown that would have given the Bengals a four-point advantage, forcing the Texans to score a touchdown rather than kick a field goal on the final drive.
While some fans will focus on Boyd, this was the reason the Bengals did not come away with the win. The defense still had an opportunity to stop the Texans, but they could not.
Furthermore, Boyd was one of the offensive bright spots for Cincinnati, hauling in eight catches for 117 yards.
To say that the game came down to that final drop in the end zone would be to ignore everything that went wrong up to that point. It would also be disregarding Boyd’s 64-yard reception that got them in position to potentially take the lead and eventually tie the game with a field goal.
So while the usually sure-handed Boyd cost the team, the loss does not fall solely on him or one play.
The Bengals do not have much time to address these disappointing statistics as they head into Baltimore on Thursday. Hopefully, the drops and consecutive three-and-outs are aberrations.
However, the yards surrendered by opposing defenses and QB hits and sacks are things the team has dealt with all season. These could conceivably be an issue against a Ravens team that is playing well offensively and defensively despite their loss to Cleveland on Sunday.