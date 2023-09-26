6 winners, 3 losers in Bengals' much-needed win in Week 3 vs. Rams
- What's going on with Tee Higgins?
- What a night for the defense!
- Mixon gets into the end zone for the first time in the 2023 season
Winners
Trey Hendrickson and pass rush
The pass rush was non-existent last week vs. the Ravens but they rebounded in a big way this week, notching six sacks on Matthew Stafford. Trey Hendrickson was feasting throughout the night, tallying two sacks. It was a good night for the Bengals pass rush, that's for sure.
Joe Mixon
Mixon might not have finished with eye popping stats but he found the end zone for the first time this season. He carried the ball 19 times for 65 yards and a touchdown and averaged 3.4 yards per carry. The Bengals probably should have leaned on him more with Burrow's injury but he did his part and scored the only Stripes touchdown of the game.
Ja'Marr Chase
It had been a quiet start to the season for Ja'Marr Chase but he had the typical Ja'Marr Chase kind of game, totaling 12 catches for 141 yards and averaging 11.8 yards a catch. When Burrow needed someone to make a play for him, Chase was that guy.