6 winners, 3 losers in Bengals' much-needed win in Week 3 vs. Rams
- What's going on with Tee Higgins?
- What a night for the defense!
- Mixon gets into the end zone for the first time in the 2023 season
Dax Hill
The 2022 first-round pick had his breakout game in primetime. Dax Hill finished the game with eight tackles, two tackles for loss, one QB hit, and one sack. He had some hard hits throughout the night and proved that he can indeed play stellar defense in the NFL. This was the kind of performance that fans needed to see from Hill.
Lou Anarumo
After two rough games for the Bengals defense, the unit bounced back in a big way on Monday night. Yes, the Rams offense isn't nearly as talented as the Ravens but the Bengals made them look terrible. Anarumo's group was dominant from about midway through the first quarter on, notching two picks, six sacks, and finally keeping an opponent to under 100 yards rushing.
Logan Wilson
What a night for the former Wyoming Cowboy! Logan Wilson had two picks off of Matthew Stafford and also finished with four tackles on the night. There was no denying that Wilson was one of the stars of the night for Cincinnati.
This was a must-win game for the Cincinnati Bengals and they got the job done. While they're still in last place in their division, an "easier" schedule is on the way so getting back to .500 and even a winning record doesn't feel impossible by any stretch of the imagination.