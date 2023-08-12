6 winners, 4 losers from Bengals preseason opener vs. Packers
- Tycen Anderson an obvious winner
- Jay Tufele could make a play for a roster spot
- Evan McPherson is still a good kicker
- Jackson Carman with a rough day at the office
Winners from Bengals preseason opener
Jay Tufele
Tufele found himself with the Bengals last year, serving as a vital depth piece in the wake of an already thin defensive line popping up with injuries. With Tufele slotting in as the fifth defensive tackle, he finds himself on the outside looking in against sophomore Zach Carter.
However, Tufele made his presence known throughout the entire game, bulldozing his way to the Green Bay running backs. He helped stuff up the run and came away with a big stop late in the first half.
If Tufele can keep up a solid performance on tape, Cincinnati’s front office will no doubt stash him on the roster as a stalwart run-stopper.
Evan McPherson
After a 2022 season that saw McPherson miss four field goals in the 40-49 yard range and four extra points, the Bengals kicker was perfect from all over the field. He made his extra point and went 4-4 Friday night, with a long of 51 yards. It’s good to see McPherson back in his groove, and Bengals fans should feel at ease knowing their kicker of the future is dialed in.