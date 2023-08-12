6 winners, 4 losers from Bengals preseason opener vs. Packers
- Tycen Anderson an obvious winner
- Jay Tufele could make a play for a roster spot
- Evan McPherson is still a good kicker
- Jackson Carman with a rough day at the office
Winners from Bengals preseason opener
Andre Iosivas
The rookie wide receiver showed his clutch gene and large catch radius against the Packers. The sixth-rounder from Princeton was given a hefty share of targets and had a near touchdown if not for his second foot being on the line.
He showed impressive runs after catches and threw his body around to secure the ball. Perhaps he’ll fill the Auden Tate role as a preseason highlight reel and fan-favorite, or maybe Cincinnati has much larger aspirations for the 6’3” wide receiver.
Should the Bengals be unable to re-sign Tee Higgins before free agency hits, it would appear Cincinnati might have a backup plan with a burgeoning star in their midst.
2023 Day Two Picks: D.J. Turner II and Jordan Battle
The second and third-round rookies from this past draft left little to be desired on the field as they proved why the Cincinnati front office selected them. They showed explosive speed and situational awareness as they made imperative stops in the red zone.
Although they will likely be limited to situational roles during the regular season, Turner and Battle both have the skills to be a defensive duo for years to come in Cincinnati.