6 winners, 6 losers from Bengals preseason finale vs Commanders
- Money Mac continues to be clutch
- Johnson couldn't have done much more
- Browning won QB2 job
- Siemian probably doesn't make the team
- Taylor is clearly on roster bubble
- Disappointing preseason for Kirkland
The Cincinnati Bengals concluded their preseason with a 21-19 loss to the Washington Commanders. The final preseason game meant that a large number of players were still battling for a roster spot, or at the very least, a practice squad spot.
Let's check out some winners and losers from the Bengals' final preseason game of 2023.
Winners
Evan McPherson
I probably don't need to include Evan McPherson on here every week but this is a winners and losers post and McPherson's been a major winner. After his 58-yard field goal gave the Bengals a 10-7 lead in the second quarter, McPherson moved to a perfect 7-for-7 on field goal attempts and by the end of the night, he was 8-of-8. He's in postseason form and the regular season hasn't even started yet.
Raymond Johnson III
It's unfortunate because even with Raymond Johnson's impressive performance this summer, he's still probably not making the final roster due to the depth the Bengals have on the defensive line. Johnson had a big stop on fourth down in the first quarter and he should be a practice squad candidate with the chance to get scooped up by another team.
Andrei Iosivas
What a surprise, right? The sixth-round rookie once again had a big night for the Stripes and was the star of the preseason. In the finale, he made a crazy play that led to a Bengals touchdown and while he probably won't be anything more than a WR5 on the roster, it'll be good to have him as depth in case injuries happen.